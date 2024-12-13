Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishal Mega Mart IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Vishal Mega Mart IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Asit Manohar

  • Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 22 in the grey market today

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status: After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 1.54 times.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart Limited opened on 11th December 2024 and will remain open until 13th December 2024. This means investors have one day to apply for the public issue. The company has fixed the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band at 74 to 78 per equity share. The hypermarket company aims to raise 8,000 crore, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). Shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart's share price is at a premium of 22 in the grey market today.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 22, 5 higher than Vishal Mega Mart's IPO GMP of 17 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO grey market premium was 17. So, after two days of bidding, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO GMP rose from 17 to 22, which is a good sign as the secondary market bias is still sideways. Market observers said grey market sentiments may improve more once there is a trend reversal on Dalal Street.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status

After two days of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 1.54 times, the retail portion of the mainboard IPO had been booked 1.16 times, the NII segment was booked 3.84 times, and the QIB portion had been subscribed 0.48 times.
Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Vishal Mega Mart IPO review

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for the long-term, Choice Broking says, "At the higher price range, VMM is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 3.8x, which seems to be fully priced. However, the company has seen steady growth in its top and bottom lines because of increased stores and brand sales, positively impacting the margins. Over the years, the company has shown a good hold in its inventory and working capital management, which gives a long-term sustainable outlook. Thus, we recommend a "Subscribe For Long Term" rating for this issue."

Ashika Research has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the mainboard IPO, saying, "In terms of the valuations, on the higher price band, VMML demands a P/E multiple of 69.2x post issue H1FY25 annualized EPS and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 28.1x. Hence, it is recommended that the issue be "SUBSCRIBE" from the long-term perspective."

Besides, Arete Securities, AUM Capital, KR Choksey Securities, SBI Capital Securities, Sushil Finance, and Swastika Investmart have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to this book build issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.