Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 1.54x so far led by NII, retail investors. Check GMP, review, more

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's IPO, valued at ₹ 8,000 crore, will close on December 13. Shares can be purchased at a price between ₹ 74 and ₹ 78 each. Currently, Samayat Services LLP owns a 96.55 percent interest in the supermarket giant based in Gurugram.