LIVE UPDATES

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 1.54x so far led by NII, retail investors. Check GMP, review, more

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's IPO, valued at 8,000 crore, will close on December 13. Shares can be purchased at a price between 74 and 78 each. Currently, Samayat Services LLP owns a 96.55 percent interest in the supermarket giant based in Gurugram.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, and will close on Friday, December 13. Photo by RajkumarPremium
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, and will close on Friday, December 13. Photo by Rajkumar

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial share offering of supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart, valued at 8,000 crore, achieved full subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday, concluding with a subscription rate of 1.54 times. The segment allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription rate of 3.84 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed at 1.16 times. The portion designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a subscription of 48 percent. 

On the first day of bidding, the subscription status for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO was at 51%, according to BSE data. Although the IPO embarked on its journey in a dynamic market, the allocation for NIIs was fully subscribed. On Tuesday, Vishal Mega Mart announced that it raised 2,400 crore from anchor investors.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band has been established between 74 and 78 per equity share. The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to 8,000 crore from Samayat Services LLP, the promoter that holds a 96.46 percent stake in Vishal Mega Mart. If the shares are priced at the upper limit of 78, the company is projected to have a market valuation of approximately 36,120 crore.

Launched in 2018, Vishal Mega Mart functions as a hypermarket chain offering a diverse array of products, including clothing, foodstuffs, electronics, and household items.

13 Dec 2024, 08:36:18 AM IST

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 3 Live: Check out GMP ahead of Day 3 

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is +16. This indicates Vishal Mega Mart share price was trading at a premium of 16 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart share price is indicated at 94 apiece, which is 20.51% higher than the IPO price of 78.

Based on the grey market trends from the last nine sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on the rise and suggests a tepid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is 13, whereas the highest reaches 25, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

