Vishal Mega Mart IPO: Vishal Mega Mart Limited's initial public offering ( IPO) will hit the Indian primary market on Wednesday next week, December 11th, 2024. The hypermarket chain company has fixed the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share. Among important Vishal Mega Mart IPO dates, Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription will remain open from November 11th to December 13th, 2024. This means the upcoming IPO will remain open from Wednesday to Friday next week.

A bidder can apply in lots, as one lot of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO will comprise 190 company shares. Vishal Mega Mart shares are available in the grey market much ahead of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO date of opening. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO details 1] Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today.

2] Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band: The hypermarket company has a fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share.

3] Vishal Mega Mart IPO date of opening: The Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription will remain open from 11 to 13 December 2024. This means the book build issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday next week.

4] Vishal Mega Mart IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹8000 crore, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS).

5] Vishal Mega Mart IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 190 company shares.

6] Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date: The most likely date of share allotment is 14th December 2024, Saturday next week. In case of any delay, the announcement of share allotment can be expected on 16 December 2024.

7] Vishal Mega Mart IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar.

8] Vishal Mega Mart IPO Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing date is 18 December 2024.

10] Vishal Mega Mart IPO review: The market capitalization of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO is ₹35168.01 crore. In FY24, the fintech company's revenue grew by around 17.41% YoY, whereas Profit After Tax (PAT) shot up nearly 43.78%.