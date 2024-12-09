Vishal Mega Mart IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart Limited is opening on 11th December 2024 and will remain open until 13th December 2024. The hypermarket company has fixed the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share. A bidder can apply in lots, as one lot of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO will comprise 190 company shares. Vishal Mega Mart shares became available in the grey market much before the Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription opening date. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹24, ₹7 higher than the Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP of ₹17 on the weekend. Market observers said that Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP has risen despite the sideways trend in the Indian stock market, which is a good development for the upcoming IPO. They said the Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP increase can be attributed to a bullish trend in the secondary market as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 24,600. They expected more upside in Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP as the public issue is expected to receive a strong response from the primary market investors due to the small size of the upcoming IPO.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO details The hypermarket chain company aims to raise ₹8000 crore, an entire offer for sale (OFS). The most likely date of share allotment is 14th December 2024, Saturday next week. In case of any delay, the announcement of share allotment can be expected on 16 December 2024. KFin Technologies Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed lead managers of the public issue. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing date is 18 December 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalization of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO is ₹35168.01 crore. In FY24, the fintech company's revenue grew by around 17.41% YoY, whereas Profit After Tax (PAT) shot up nearly 43.78%.