Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishal Mega Mart IPO: GMP, subscription status, allotment date in focus. How to check application status online

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: GMP, subscription status, allotment date in focus. How to check application status online

Asit Manohar

  • Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 17 in the grey market today

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date: After the announcement of Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of KFin Technologies Ltd.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: After three-day bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart Limited, applicants eagerly await the announcement of share allotment. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days post-listing. As bidding for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO ended on 13th December 2024, the Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date is likely on 14th December 2024, i.e. today. However, in case of delay, as today is Saturday, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO allotment status may become public on 16th December 2024, i.e. on Monday next week.

After the strong Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status, the grey market is signalling Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing at a substantial premium. According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart Limited shares are available at a premium of 17 in the grey market today.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 17, which means the grey market expects that Vishal Mega Mart's IPO listing price will be around 95 ( 78 + 17). This means the grey market expects the Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing gain to be around 22 per cent against the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price of 74 to 78 apiece.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status

According to BSE data, Vishal Mega Mart IPO had a subscription rate of 27.28 times by the third day of its offering. On the third day of bidding, the IPO was primarily driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) following suit. Although retail investors were fully subscribed, their participation could have been more exceptional.

The retail portion of the public issue was subscribed 2.31 times, the NII segment was booked 14.25 times, and the QIB portion received a whopping 80.75 times bidding.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date

As mentioned above, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO allotment date is likely today, 14th December 2024. However, in case of a delay due to Saturday, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO allotment status is expected to become public on Monday next week, 16th December 2024.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status check

After the announcement of Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar of the book build issue — KFin Technologies Ltd. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus, and check Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status online.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.