Vishal Mega Mart IPO: After three-day bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart Limited, applicants eagerly await the announcement of share allotment. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days post-listing. As bidding for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO ended on 13th December 2024, the Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date is likely on 14th December 2024, i.e. today. However, in case of delay, as today is Saturday, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO allotment status may become public on 16th December 2024, i.e. on Monday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the strong Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status, the grey market is signalling Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing at a substantial premium. According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹17, which means the grey market expects that Vishal Mega Mart's IPO listing price will be around ₹95 ( ₹78 + ₹17). This means the grey market expects the Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing gain to be around 22 per cent against the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price of ₹74 to ₹78 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status According to BSE data, Vishal Mega Mart IPO had a subscription rate of 27.28 times by the third day of its offering. On the third day of bidding, the IPO was primarily driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) following suit. Although retail investors were fully subscribed, their participation could have been more exceptional.

The retail portion of the public issue was subscribed 2.31 times, the NII segment was booked 14.25 times, and the QIB portion received a whopping 80.75 times bidding.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date As mentioned above, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO allotment date is likely today, 14th December 2024. However, in case of a delay due to Saturday, Vishal Mega Mart's IPO allotment status is expected to become public on Monday next week, 16th December 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}