Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, December 18) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Vishal Mega Mart's share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Vishal Mega Mart share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to the notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the equity shares of Vishal Mega Mart Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, December 16. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Tuesday, December 17. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from Qualified Institutional Buyers, non institutional investors, Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status was 27.28 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, December 13, as per BSE data.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO price prediction Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst, StoxBox According to Akriti Mehrotra, a Research Analyst at StoxBox, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. has attracted considerable attention from investors, with its IPO being oversubscribed by 28.75 times, and it is set for a robust debut on December 18, 2024, potentially trading at a 24% premium over the upper band price.

Situated within India’s fast-expanding retail sector, which was valued at Rs. 68-72 lakh crores in 2023, the company operates 645 outlets in 414 cities, primarily serving middle and lower-middle-income consumers. Vishal Mega Mart provides a diverse selection of affordable merchandise in apparel, FMCG, and general goods, with more than 70% of its revenue coming from its private label brands.

The company is also fostering growth in same-store sales by expanding its product assortment and improving in-store experiences. With promising growth potential and strategies focused on cost efficiency, Vishal Mega Mart represents a compelling investment opportunity.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart As per Shivani Nyati, Vishal Mega Mart has a solid foothold in the Indian market. When comparing Fair's valuation to that of its competitors, it appears that the IPO does not provide any funding for the firm. The IPO was positively accepted, achieving a subscription rate of 28 times. A grey market premium (GMP) of 25% indicates the likelihood of a significant listing gain.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is ₹22. This indicates Vishal Mega Mart share price was trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market, according to stock market observers.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart share price is indicated at ₹100 apiece, which is 28.21% higher than the IPO price of ₹78.

Based on the grey market trends from the last 13 sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on the rise and suggests a strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹13, whereas the highest reaches ₹25, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.