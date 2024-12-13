Vishal Mega Mart's IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 102.56 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is ₹8,000 crore. The IPO consists entirely of an OFS amounting to ₹8,000 crore by Samayat Services LLP, the promoter with a 96.46 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart. At the upper price band of ₹78, it is expected to have a market capitalization of ₹36,120 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO's price band has been fixed at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The lot size is 190 equity shares, multiples of 190 equity shares thereafter. The issue will close for subscription for all groups of investors on Friday, December 13, 2024. The IPO raised ₹2,400 crore from anchor investors.

Tentatively, Vishal Mega Mart IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 16. The company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 17, and the shares will be credited to the Demat account of allottees on the same day following the refund. Vishal Mega Mart's share price will likely be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Also Read: Vishal Mega Mart IPO: Price band set at ₹74-78 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Vishal Mega Mart Company Details

Established in 2001, Vishal Mega Mart is a hypermarket chain offering various products, including apparel, groceries, electronics, and home essentials. It targets middle—and lower-middle-income people through a network of 645 stores (as of September 30) and its Vishal Mega Mart mobile app and website.

The company features both its own brands and third-party brands to fulfil consumers' everyday needs. Its extensive product range includes clothing, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), offering home furnishings, travel accessories, kitchen appliances, food items, non-food products, and staples.