Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscribed 51% on day 1 of issue, NIIs place highest bids; Latest GMP here

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscribed 51% on day 1 of issue, NIIs place highest bids; Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad

  • Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscribed 51% on day 1 of issue, NIIs place highest bids; Latest GMP here

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: The public issue of the supermarket store operator was subscribed 51 per cent on the first day of issue.

Supermarket store operator Vishal Mega Mart's public issue will open for subscription on December 11. Established in 2001, Vishal Mega Mart is a hypermarket chain offering various products, including apparel, groceries, electronics, and home essentials. It targets middle and lower-middle-income people through a network of 645 stores (as of September 30) and their Vishal Mega Mart mobile app and website.

Vishal Mega Mart's IPO is an OFS of 102.56 crore equity shares. Vishal Mega Mart's IPO size is 8,000 crore at the upper end of the price band. Hence, the IPO consists entirely of an OFS amounting to 8,000 crore by Samayat Services LLP, the promoter with a 96.46 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

At the upper price band of 78, the company is expected to have a market capitalization of around 36,120 crore. The price band has been fixed at 74 to 78 per equity share with a face value of 10. The lot size is 190 equity shares, multiples of 190 equity shares thereafter. The lead managers for this IPO include Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, and Morgan Stanley India.

Tentatively, Vishal Mega Mart IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 16. The company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 17, and the shares will be credited to the Demat account of allottees on the same day following the refund. Vishal Mega Mart's share price will likely be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.