Tue Mar 12 2024 15:29:57
Vishal Mega Mart plans $1 billion IPO, investment banks to pitch this week: Report
Vishal Mega Mart plans $1 billion IPO, investment banks to pitch this week: Report

Livemint

According to a report by news agency Reuters, some of the net proceeds of the IPO are earmarked to add new stores

Vishal Mega Mart is planning to go public with IPO plans this yearPremium
Vishal Mega Mart is planning to go public with IPO plans this year

Vishal Mega Mart is planning a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) later this year, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The IPO, when successfully floated, would eventually value the budget supermarket chain at up to $5 billion. Some of the net proceeds of the issue are earmarked for the company to add stores, said the report.

 

 

More to come 

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 03:32 PM IST
