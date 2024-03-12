Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishal Mega Mart plans $1 billion IPO, investment banks to pitch this week: Report

Vishal Mega Mart plans $1 billion IPO, investment banks to pitch this week: Report

Livemint

According to a report by news agency Reuters, some of the net proceeds of the IPO are earmarked to add new stores

Vishal Mega Mart is planning to go public with IPO plans this year

Vishal Mega Mart is planning a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) later this year, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The IPO, when successfully floated, would eventually value the budget supermarket chain at up to $5 billion. Some of the net proceeds of the issue are earmarked for the company to add stores, said the report.

More to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.