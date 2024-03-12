Vishal Mega Mart plans $1 billion IPO, investment banks to pitch this week: Report
According to a report by news agency Reuters, some of the net proceeds of the IPO are earmarked to add new stores
Vishal Mega Mart is planning a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) later this year, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The IPO, when successfully floated, would eventually value the budget supermarket chain at up to $5 billion. Some of the net proceeds of the issue are earmarked for the company to add stores, said the report.
