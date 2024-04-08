Vishal Mega Mart said to select Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank for Mega IPO: Report
Vishal Mega Mart Pvt is moving forward with an IPO in Mumbai, selecting Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd as advisors. The IPO could raise $850 million to $1 billion, with other banks likely to join. The company offers a variety of products, including clothing and household items.
The Indian grocery chain Vishal Mega Mart Pvt has chosen banks, as the company presses on with a proposed initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai this year, according to a report by Bloomberg that cited individuals familiar with the matter.
