Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Updates: Stock ends at ₹111.88 apiece on NSE, 43.44% premium to IPO price

8 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 03:59 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO will list today at 10:00 IST on BSE and NSE after being subscribed 27.28 times. The estimated listing price is ₹ 100, reflecting a potential 28.21% gain over the IPO price of ₹ 78, supported by strong demand from investors.