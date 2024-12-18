Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's stock is scheduled to make its market debut today at 10:00 IST. As per information on the BSE website, the company's share price will be listed during a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday. The Vishal Mega Mart share price will be open for trading starting at 10:00 IST today.
The Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscription status was 27.28 times by the end of the third day of its offering, as per BSE data. On the third day of the bidding process, the IPO was mainly supported by Qualified Institutional Buyers, with Non-Institutional Investors also participating. While retail investors achieved full subscription, their involvement was not particularly remarkable.
Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band has been set between ₹74 and ₹78 per equity share. This IPO is exclusively an offer for sale (OFS) totaling ₹8,000 crore from Samayat Services LLP, the promoter that owns a 96.46 percent share in Vishal Mega Mart. If the shares are sold at the higher end of ₹78, the company is expected to have a market cap of around ₹36,120 crore.
Established in 2018, Vishal Mega Mart operates as a hypermarket chain that provides a wide variety of products, such as clothing, groceries, electronics, and household goods.
Vishal Mega Mart share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Vishal Mega Mart share price opened at ₹104 per share, 33.33% higher than the issue price of ₹78. On BSE, Vishal Mega Mart share price today opened at ₹110 apiece, up 41.03% than the issue price.
According to Akriti Mehrotra, a Research Analyst at StoxBox, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. has attracted considerable attention from investors, with its IPO being oversubscribed by 28.75 times, and it is set for a robust debut on December 18, 2024, potentially trading at a 24% premium over the upper band price.
According to Shivani Nyati, Vishal Mega Mart holds a strong position in the Indian market. In comparison to its rivals, Fair's valuation suggests that the IPO does not offer any financial support for the company. The IPO received a favorable response, with a subscription rate of 28 times. A grey market premium (GMP) of 25% suggests the potential for a substantial listing gain.
The section designated for retail investors saw a subscription rate of 2.31 times, whereas the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 14.25 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has been oversubscribed 80.75 times.
According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, despite the offer was entirely an OFS, Vishal Mega received healthy demand from all sets of investors, especially from QIB category who bid more than 85x to the allocated portion while retail investors had shown less interest (2.43x) due to OFS concerns.
Considering improving market sentiments and all other parameters the company can list with a decent listing gain around ~20-25% range on its issue price.
Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is ₹22. This indicates Vishal Mega Mart share price was trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market, according to stock market observers.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart share price is indicated at ₹100 apiece, which is 28.21% higher than the IPO price of ₹78.
Based on the grey market trends from the last 14 sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on the rise and suggests a strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹13, whereas the highest reaches ₹25, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
