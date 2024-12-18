Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a bumper debut, opens with 33.33% premium at ₹ 104 on NSE

LIVE UPDATES

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO will list today at 10:00 IST on BSE and NSE after being subscribed 27.28 times. The estimated listing price is ₹ 100, reflecting a potential 28.21% gain over the IPO price of ₹ 78, supported by strong demand from investors.