IPO GMP: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of three companies — One Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart, and Sai Life Sciences ended on Friday, while two other mainboard IPOs — Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO and International Gemmological Institute IPO will end on Monday and Tuesday respectively. While Mobikwik and Vishal Mega Mart IPOs received strong responses in all segments, other mainboard IPOs received tepid responses from the retail participants. However, to surprise the Indian primary market observers, Hamps Bio IPO, proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, received a decent response from investors on day one of bidding on Friday. The SME IPO subscribed 11.30 times on day one of bidding as it received bids for 1,37,86,000 shares against 12,20,000 shares offered by the company.

So, for those who applied for Mobikwik IPO, Vishal Mega Mart IPO, and Sai Life Sciences IPO and are waiting for share allocation, the grey market is hinting at the kind of listing gain they may expect if shares are allotted to them via the share allocation process. The grey market is also hinting at applicants who failed to get shares in the allotment of three mainboard IPOs that ended on Friday.

IPO GMP According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹20, which means the grey market is expecting around a 26 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees against the upper price band of ₹78 apiece.

Mobikwik IPO GMP today is ₹166, which means the grey market is expecting a robust 59 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees against the upper price band ( ₹279) of Mobikwik IPO.

Today's Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP is ₹43, reflecting the 8 per cent listing gain expected by the grey market.

Likewise, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO or IKS IPO GMP today is ₹376, which signals around 28 per cent listing gain for the allottees. Bidding for this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed mainboard IPO ends on Monday.

The International Gemological Institute IPO or IGI IPO GMP today is ₹107, which reflects a 26 per cent listing gain for the allottees against the upper price band of ₹417 apiece.

However, Indian primary market investors have shown significant interest in Hamps Bio's IPO, which isproposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange. Hamps Bio IPO GMP today is ₹21, which signals over 40 percent listing gain against the fixed issue price of ₹51 per equity share. Bidding for this BSE SME IPO ends on 17th December 2024, i.e., on Tuesday next week.

So, let's look at the grey market signals. Mobikwik IPO is expected to list the highest premium of 59 per cent, followed by Hamps Bio IPO (41%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO (28%), Vishal Mega Mart IPO (26%), International Gemmological Institute IPO (26%), and Sai Life Sciences IPO (8%).

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator of the possible listing premium from an initial public offer. They said that the grey market is non-regulated and it has no connection with the balance sheet of the companies available in the primary market. They advised investors to stick with the basics, scan the company's balancer sheet, and follow the conviction they have developed after scanning the financials of these companies.