Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment date is on August 31. Refund process starts on September 1. Listing date is on September 5.

Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment date: Vishnu Prakash IPO share allotment is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 31. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, September 1, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, September 4.

Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, September 5 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Vishnu Prakash IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Vishnu Prakash IPO, you can check your Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Vishnu Prakash IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP or grey market premium on Tuesday is +60 higher than the previous trading sessions. This indicates Vishnu Prakash share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishnu Prakash share price is ₹159 apiece, which is 60.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishnu Prakash IPO details Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 24 August, and closed on Monday, 28 August. Vishnu Prakash Punglia IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO raised ₹91.77 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, August 23.

The ₹308.88 crore worth Vishnu Prakash IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 3.12 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of ₹58.64 crore of the proceeds from its fresh issue would be utilised for capital equipment purchases, while ₹140 crore will be allocated to the company's working capital needs and other corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers of the offer are Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.