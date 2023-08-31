Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment date: August 31. IPO listing date: September 5. GMP: +60. Estimated listing price: ₹159.
Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment date: Vishnu Prakash IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, August 31). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
