Vishnu Prakash IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 2.5 times so far; retail portion booked 3.47x2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO has been subscribed 3.47 times in the retail category and 3.54 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer’ (QIB) received 1% subscription so far.
Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited opened for subscription on Thursday, August 24. The ₹308.88-crore Vishnu Prakash IPO has received strong response from investors within hours of the bidding process opening.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started