Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited opened for subscription on Thursday, August 24. The ₹308.88-crore Vishnu Prakash IPO has received strong response from investors within hours of the bidding process opening.

Vishnu Prakash IPO price band has been at ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share and the IPO subscription period will end on August 28, 2023.

Let us take a look at Vishnu Prakash IPO subscription status so far:

Vishnu Prakash IPO Subscription Status Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 2.48 times so far on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. Till 3:00 pm, the public issue has received bids for 5.43 crore equity shares as compared to 3.12 crore shares on the offer.

Vishnu Prakash IPO has been subscribed 3.47 times in the retail category and 3.54 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer’ (QIB) received 1% subscription so far.

Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP Today Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹65 per share, according to IPOWatch. Market observers said Vishnu Prakash IPO shares are trading at a premium of ₹65 apiece in the grey market today.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Details Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd plans to raise ₹308.88 crore from its initial offer. The IPO will remain open till August 28. Vishnu Prakash IPO price band Is ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share.

Vishnu Prakash IPO lot size is 150 shares and a bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot. The minimum investors amount required for retail investors is ₹14,850.

The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date is 5th September 2023.

Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO, while Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Review Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enterprise. The company serves Central and State Governments, autonomous bodies, and private entities across nine States and one Union Territory in India.

The company's operational focus revolves around four key domains: Water Supply Projects (WSP), Railway Projects, Road Projects, and Irrigation Network Projects.

Most brokerages have ascribed "Subscribe" rating to Vishnu Prakash IPO on the back of fair valuations, strong order book and bullish outlook on the overall infrastructure sector.

“At the upper price band of ₹99, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is available at a P/E of 13.6x (FY23), which appears to be fairly priced compared to its peers. The consistent topline growth and operational efficiencies, experience of over three decades in the industry, strong support from government orders, healthy order pipeline, and new initiatives from Govt. of India to boost the sector will position the company well for growth. We assign a "Subscribe" rating for the issue on a short- to medium term basis," said Geojit Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.