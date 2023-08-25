Vishnu Prakash IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 7.5 times so far; retail portion booked 9.86x2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO has been subscribed 9.86 times in the retail category and 11.97 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer’ (QIB) received 0.24% subscription.
Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited has received strong response from investors so far. The bidding process of Vishnu Prakash IPO opened on August 24 and will end of August 28.
