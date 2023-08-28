Vishnu Prakash IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 18 times so far; should you subscribe before bidding ends today?3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO has been subscribed 18.79 times in the retail category and 40.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer’ (QIB) received 0.39% subscription.
Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited has received robust response from investors so far. The Vishnu Prakash subscription period ends today, August 28. The bidding process of Vishnu Prakash IPO opened on August 24 and was fully subscribed within hours of opening.
