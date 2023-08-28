Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited has received robust response from investors so far. The Vishnu Prakash subscription period ends today, August 28. The bidding process of Vishnu Prakash IPO opened on August 24 and was fully subscribed within hours of opening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As today is the last day for Vishnu Prakash IPO subscription, focus now shifts to GMP and allotment. Check GMP, subscription status and other key details of Vishnu Prakash IPO here:

Vishnu Prakash IPO subscription Status Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 18.05 times so far on August 28, Monday, the third and the last last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 39.58 crore equity shares as compared to 2.19 crore crore shares on the offer, till 11:00 am.

Vishnu Prakash IPO has been subscribed 18.79 times in the retail category and 40.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category. The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer' (QIB) received 0.39% subscription.

Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP Today Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹55 per share, according to IPOWatch. This means Vishnu Prakash IPO shares are trading at a premium of ₹55 apiece in the grey market today, market observers said.

Considering the GMP today and the upper end of the IPO price band, Vishnu Prakash IPO listing is estimated to be at ₹154 per share, which is a premium of 55.55% to the issue price.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Details The ₹308.88-crore worth IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd ends today. Vishnu Prakash IPO price band Is ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share. The IPO lot size is 150 shares. The minimum investors amount required for retail investors is ₹14,850.

Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on August 31 and initial of refunds will take place on September 1, while the company is expected to credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 4.

The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date is September 5, 2023.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Review Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enterprise. The company serves Central and State Governments, autonomous bodies, and private entities across nine States and one Union Territory in India.

The company's operational focus revolves around four key domains: Water Supply Projects (WSP), Railway Projects, Road Projects, and Irrigation Network Projects.

Most brokerages have ascribed "Subscribe" rating to Vishnu Prakash IPO on the back of fair valuations, strong order book and bullish outlook on the overall infrastructure sector.

"Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd's niche focus on WSP (Water Supply Projects), low revenue base and demonstrated track record of high growth with margin expansion along with reasonable valuations makes the issue attractive compared to listed peers. With strong industry tailwinds likely to persist in water related projects, railways and roads, we believe the company is a decent proxy play on the infrastructure industry offering high growth with good profitability," said brokerage firm Nirmal Bang in a note.

The brokerage has recommended to Subscribe to the Vishnu Prakash IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.