Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict 'robust' debut of shares2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today is ₹66, which means grey market is signaling more than 65% listing gain for lucky allottees of the book build issue
Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is going to hit Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the equity shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Vishnu Prakash share price will open for trade in special pre open session at 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals.
