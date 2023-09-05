Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is going to hit Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the equity shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Vishnu Prakash share price will open for trade in special pre open session at 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of Vishnu Prakash share listing on BSE and NSE, grey market has gone bullish on the book build issue. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia Limited are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today, which means Vishnu Prakash GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹66. This means, grey market is expecting strong robust debut of Vishnu Prakash shares.

According to stock market experts, the IPO has received strong response from investors and the issue was reasonably priced as well. Apart from this, both primary and secondary market is doing well. So, they predicted 'robust' debut of Vishnu Prakash shares in special pre-open session on Tuesday.

Experts' view on Vishnu Prakash IPO listing Expecting 'robust' debut of Vishnu Prakash shares, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlisteArena.com — a company that deals in unlisted stocks — said, "Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited garnered a tremendous response from investors for its ₹308 crore-sized small IPO. The IPO's pricing appeared reasonable, coupled with the appealing growth in its top and bottom lines in the financials. This combination of factors has significantly piqued investor interest. As the primary market continues to perform well, sentiments have grown robust in anticipation of its listing. Consequently, we may anticipate yet another robust listing that will reward investors handsomely."

Expecting strong opening for Vishnu Prakash share price, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "The market looks forward to another successful IPO listing on Tuesday, with the debut of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL). The estimated listing price is around ₹153 to ₹155."

She said that VPRPL is a well-established company that focuses on water supply projects. It is benefiting from various government initiatives in the infrastructure sector. The business has a history of completing projects successfully, and it has seen significant expansion through a robust order book. Also, Investors responded enthusiastically to this IPO, with a subscription of 87.82 times.

GMP signals strong debut As mentioned earlier, Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today is ₹66, which means grey market is expecting that Vishnu Prakash IPO listing price would be around ₹165 ( ₹99 + ₹66), which is around 67 per cent higher from Vishnu Prakash IPO price band of ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share. So, grey market is also expecting more than 65 per cent listing gain for lucky allottees.