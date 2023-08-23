Vishnu Prakash IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price, issue details, other key things to know4 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited IPO opens on August 24. The integrated EPC company focuses on water supply projects. It has a strong order book and has shown significant revenue growth. The IPO price band is set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, August 24. Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, with a focus on water supply projects.
