Vishnu Prakash IPO shares to list tomorrow; Here’s what GMP signals ahead of debut2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:17 PM IST
On the back of robust demand, the Vishnu Prakash IPO grey market premium today has risen as investors remained bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd are available at a hefty premium in the grey market.
Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd received strong investor response during the subscription period. The ₹308.88-crore Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date has been fixed on September 5, 2023, i.e. on Tuesday.
