Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishnu Prakash IPO shares to list tomorrow; Here’s what GMP signals ahead of debut
Vishnu Prakash IPO shares to list tomorrow; Here’s what GMP signals ahead of debut

 2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:17 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

On the back of robust demand, the Vishnu Prakash IPO grey market premium today has risen as investors remained bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd are available at a hefty premium in the grey market.

The ₹308.88-crore Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date has been fixed on September 5, 2023, i.e. on Tuesday. (Image: Company Website)Premium
The 308.88-crore Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date has been fixed on September 5, 2023, i.e. on Tuesday. (Image: Company Website)

Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd received strong investor response during the subscription period. The 308.88-crore Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date has been fixed on September 5, 2023, i.e. on Tuesday. 

On the back of robust demand, the Vishnu Prakash IPO grey market premium today has risen as investors remained bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd are available at a hefty premium in the grey market. 

Hence, those who have applied for the public offer, will now look for Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP for clues on estimated listing price tomorrow.

Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today

Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 66 per share. This is 12 higher from the GMP of 54 on Friday, according to data on topsharebrokers.com. This means that Vishnu Prakash shares are trading at a premium of 66 to their issue price in the grey market.

On what this Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP mean, market observers said that Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today is 66, which means grey market is expecting Vishnu Prakash IPO listing price to be around 165 ( 99 + 66), which is around 66.67% higher from the upper end of the Vishnu Prakash IPO price band of 94 to 99 per equity share. 

This means, the grey market is signaling around 66.66% listing gain on Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date, which is tomorrow.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Subscription Status

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO was subscribed 87.82 times in total between August 24 to August 28. 

The public issue received 32.01 times subscription in the retail category and 171.69 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The No-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 111.03 times.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Details

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO opened for subscription on August 24 and closed on August 28.

Vishnu Prakash IPO total size was 308.88 crore, while the IPO price band was 94 to 99 per equity share. The IPO lot size was 150 shares.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment and machinery, funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

