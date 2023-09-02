Vishnu Prakash IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today is ₹60, say market observers
Vishnu Prakash IPO: After announcement of share allocation all eyes are now set on Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date, which is most likely on 5th September 2023, i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, after announcement of Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status, grey market has gone bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited are available at a premium of ₹60, which is ₹6 higher from the Friday low of ₹54. So, those who have applied for the public offer, they are advised to check Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the Vishnu Prakash IPO registrar's website. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as Vishnu Prakash IPO registrar.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started