Vishnu Prakash IPO: After announcement of share allocation all eyes are now set on Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date, which is most likely on 5th September 2023, i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, after announcement of Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status, grey market has gone bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited are available at a premium of 60, which is 6 higher from the Friday low of 54. So, those who have applied for the public offer, they are advised to check Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the Vishnu Prakash IPO registrar's website. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as Vishnu Prakash IPO registrar.

Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Vishnu Prakash IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 60, which is 6 higher from lowest level of Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP of 54 on Friday. They said that trend reversal on Dalal Street favoured unlisted stock market sentiments and hence, Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP rebounded sharply and hit 60 per share levels on Saturday.

On what this Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP mean, market observers said that Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today is 60, which means grey market is expecting Vishnu Prakash IPO listing price to be around 159 ( 99 + 60), which is around 60 per cent higher from Vishnu Prakash IPO price band of 94 to 99 per equity share. This means, grey market is signaling around 60 per cent listing gain on Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date, which is most likely on 5th September 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status

Those, who have applied for the IPO can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE or at Link Intime website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment status online.

Vishnu Prakash IPO listing date

As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 02:56 PM IST
