Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO: Issue to open on August 24; price band fixed at ₹94-99 per share2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:22 PM IST
The ₹308.88 crore worth Vishnu Prakash IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 3.12 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,850.
Vishnu Prakash IPO: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd., an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 24. The company has also announced the IPO price band and other details.
