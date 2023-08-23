Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO: ₹91.77 crore raised from anchor investors1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:57 PM IST
The Jodhpur-based company allocated 92.70 lakh shares at ₹99 per share to anchor investors
Ahead of the public issue, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd has raised ₹91.77 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday.
