Vishnu Prakash IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Vishnu Prakash IPO GMP today is ₹65, say market observers
Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited has opened for subscription today and it will remain open for bidders till 28th August 2023. The designer and infrastructure construction company has fixed Vishnu Prakash IPO price band at ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share and book build issue has made debut in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited are available at a premium of ₹65 per equity share in grey market today.
