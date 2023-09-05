Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares list with 67% premium at ₹165 apiece on NSE1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
On BSE, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares were listed with 65% premium at ₹163.30 apiece.
Vishnu Prakash IPO Listing: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd made a stellar debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday. Vishnu Prakash shares were listed at ₹165.00 per share on NSE, a robust premium of 66.66% to the issue price of ₹99 per share.
