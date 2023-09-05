Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares list with 67% premium at 165 apiece on NSE

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares list with 67% premium at 165 apiece on NSE

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • On BSE, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares were listed with 65% premium at 163.30 apiece.

Vishnu Prakash IPO opened on August 24 and closed on August 29.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Listing: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd made a stellar debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday. Vishnu Prakash shares were listed at 165.00 per share on NSE, a robust premium of 66.66% to the issue price of 99 per share.

On BSE, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares were listed with 65% premium at 163.30 apiece.

However, soon after the listing, Vishnu Prakash share price declined over 10%.

The 308.88-crore initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd received strong investor response during August 24 to August 28.

Vishnu Prakash IPO was subscribed 87.82 times in total. The public issue received 32.01 times subscription in the retail category and 171.69 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 111.03 times.

Vishnu Prakash IPO total size was 308.88 crore, while the IPO price band was 94 to 99 per equity share. The IPO lot size was 150 shares.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment and machinery, funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

At 10:15 am, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares were trading at 149.50 apiece, down 8.45% from its listing price on the BSE.

