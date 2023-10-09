Vishnusurya IPO: Share allotment for initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnusurya Project and Infra Limited has been declared today. Those who applied for the public issue can check their Vishnusurya IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official website of Cameo Corporate Services Limited — official registrar of the public issue. However, if an applicant don't remember its application status, he or she can still check its Vishnusurya IPO allotment status online if they remember its PAN Card details. What they need, is to login at website of the official registrar of the IPO.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Vishnusurya IPO allotment status, grey market sentiments have remained steady despite sell pff in stock market today. According to market observers, shares of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited are available at a premium of ₹8 in grey market today.

Vishnusurya IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Vishnusurya IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹8, which is unchanged from its weekend GMP. They said that stock market sentiments are weak after weak global cues on Israel Palestine conflict. They said that Vishnusurya IPO has managed to hold its ground in unlisted market despite weak sentients on Dalal Street.

Vishnusurya IPO allotment status check via PAN Card

After declaration of share allocation, a bidder can check one's Vishnusurya IPO allotment status online, using details of its PAN Card.

What they need, is to login at direct Cameo Corporate Services Limited link — ipo.cameoindia.com and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Cameo Corporate Services Limited link — https://ipo.cameoindia.com;

2] Select 'Vishnusurya Project and Infra Limited';

3] Enter PAN Number;

4] Enter value of you bid;

5] Enter CAPTCHA; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button given below.

Your Vishnusurya IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your cell phone screen.

Vishnusurya IPO listing date

As per T+3 regime, most likely Vishnusurya IPO listing date is 10th October 2023 i.e. tomorrow. However, NSE is yet to issue any official notice in this regard.

