Vishnusurya IPO allotment declared. GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online using PAN card
Vishnusurya IPO GMP today is ₹8, say market observers
Vishnusurya IPO: Share allotment for initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnusurya Project and Infra Limited has been declared today. Those who applied for the public issue can check their Vishnusurya IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official website of Cameo Corporate Services Limited — official registrar of the public issue. However, if an applicant don't remember its application status, he or she can still check its Vishnusurya IPO allotment status online if they remember its PAN Card details. What they need, is to login at website of the official registrar of the IPO.
