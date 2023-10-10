Vishnusurya IPO listing: Stock debuts at 7.4% premium at ₹73 on NSE SME

Vishnusurya listing date: Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited shares made a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited share price today was listed at ₹73 per share, 7.4% higher than the issue price of ₹68.

Vishnusurya Projects IPO price band was set at ₹68 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Vishnusurya IPO lot size was 2000 equity shares and in multiples of 2000 equity shares thereafter. Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and closed on Thursday, October 5.

Vishnusurya Projects IPO details

Vishnusurya IPO, which is worth ₹49.98 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 7,350,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Bhavani Jayaprakash is the company's promoter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following things: the company's working capital needs. General corporate purposes and the partial or whole repayment or prepayment of some existing borrowings obtained by the company.

The registrar for the Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Khandwala Securities Limited. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO.

Also Read: Vishnusurya Projects IPO: Check subscription status on day 4, GMP, review, other details

The company mines uncut stones and uses crushing facilities and sand washing units to produce aggregates and manufacture sand. In addition to its mining operations, it also work on EPC Projects (building and infrastructure) in all major industries, including water, rail, transportation, resources, and institutional development.

The company is also engaged in buying, selling and providing integrated solutions for drones as a service for surveillance, mapping and surveying purposes, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

As per the RHP, the listed peers of the company are Rachana Infrastructure Ltd (with P/E of 80.90), Sonu Infratech Ltd (with P/E of 12.32), and AB Infrabuild Ltd (with P/E of 5.60).

Vishnusurya IPO GMP today

Vishnusurya Projects IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +7. This indicates Vishnusurya Projects share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Vishnusurya IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishnusurya Projects share price is ₹75 apiece, which is 10.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹68.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Vishnusurya IPO allotment declared. GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online using PAN card

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!