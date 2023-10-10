Vishnusurya IPO listing: Stock debuts at 7.4% premium at ₹73 on NSE SME
Vishnusurya Projects IPO listed at ₹73 per share, 7.4% higher than issue price. Vishnusurya IPO GMP at +7, estimated listing price at ₹75 per share.
Vishnusurya listing date: Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited shares made a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited share price today was listed at ₹73 per share, 7.4% higher than the issue price of ₹68.
