Vishnusurya Projects IPO: Check subscription status on day 1, GMP, review, other details
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of ₹68 per equity share.
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and will close on Thursday, October 5. Vishnusurya Projects IPO price band has been set at ₹68 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Vishnusurya IPO lot size is 2000 equity shares and in multiples of 2000 equity shares thereafter.
