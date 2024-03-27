Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment finalised today: Check latest GMP, 4 steps to check allotment status
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment has been finalised today, refund process for non-allottees starts Thursday. Listing on NSE SME on April 1. Check Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal for status.
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment date: Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, March 27). Investors who applied for the IPO may access the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd registrar's portal to verify the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment status. On day 3, Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO subscription status was 12.21 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started