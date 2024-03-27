Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment date: Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, March 27). Investors who applied for the IPO may access the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd registrar's portal to verify the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment status. On day 3, Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO subscription status was 12.21 times.

The basis of allotment helps investors to ascertain if and how many shares they have been allotted. The number of shares allotted is shown in the IPO allotment status as well. For applicants who were not given shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The allotted shares will be credited into their demat accounts.

Those who received shares will have their demat account credited on Thursday, March 28. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start on Thursday.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, April 1 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, you can do a Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO " in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO GMP today

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO GMP or grey market premium is +3. This indicates Vishwas Agri Seeds share price were trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the price band and the current premium on the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishwas Agri Seeds is ₹89 apiece, or 3.49% more than the IPO price of ₹86.

The IPO GMP is currently heading upward and is anticipated to have a robust listing, based on the activity of the grey market during the past 13 sessions. According to experts at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹5.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO details

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, which is worth ₹25.80 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

With this net issue, funds will be raised for additional working capital needs, general corporate purposes, capital expenditures for the corporate office building's furnishing, purchases of equipment for the seed testing laboratory, greenhouse (Fan-Pad System) setup, and roof-top solar monocrystalline panel installation (129.6KW).

Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO. The market maker for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO is Sunflower Broking.

