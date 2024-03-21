Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other details
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO priced at ₹86 per share opens today and closes on March 26. Company's seed processing facility equipped with sorting equipment. Promoters own 70% equity shares post IPO. PAT up by 115.43% between 2022-2023. Subscription status at 48% on day 1, so far.
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, March 21), and will close on Tuesday, March 26. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹86 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started