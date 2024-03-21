Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, March 21), and will close on Tuesday, March 26. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹86 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

The company's prospectus states that it processes high-quality seeds and distributes them to farmers through its network of distributors. The "Vishwas" brand is used by Vishwas Agri Seeds to market its seeds. The company's seed processing facility is outfitted with an optical sorting equipment that can identify foreign elements, undesired colours, and minor discolorations in addition to size and form flaws. Moreover, the firm treats its seeds, which means that they are cleaned of soil- and seed-borne pathogenic organisms as well as storage insects by using fungicide, insecticide, or a combination of the two.

The company's promoters are: Ketankumar Babulal Suvagiya, Babubhai Laljibhai Suvagiya, Rameshbhai Laljibhai Suvagiya, Dineshbhai Madhabhai Suvagiya, Ilaben Pareshbhai Patel, Kalubhai Maganbhai Vekariya, Maheshbhai Sibabhai Gajera, and Shivlal Veljibhai Bhanderi.

Promoters own a total of 70,00,000 equity shares prior to the IPO, which accounts for 100.00% of the company's issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital, and another 70,00,000 shares following the IPO, which represents 70.00%.

As per the prospectus, the company's (with a P/E of 5.06) listed peers are Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd (with a P/E of 128.79), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (with a P/E of 14.81) and Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd (with a P/E of 43.93)

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 115.43%, while its revenue increased by 0.72%.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO subscription status

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO subscription status is 48%, on day 1, so far. The issue received decent response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 87%, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 9%, so far, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 13,64,800 shares against 28,48,000 shares on offer, at 14:31 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO details

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, which is worth ₹25.80 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The net issue intends to raise funds for additional working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, capital expenditures for the corporate office building's furnishing, equipment purchases for the seed testing laboratory, greenhouse (Fan-Pad System) setup and installation of roof-top solar monocrystalline panels (129.6KW).

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, while Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager. For the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, Sunflower Broking is the market maker.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO GMP today

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹86 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Analysts at investorgain.com predict that, based on the activity of the last seven sessions of the grey market, the IPO GMP trend is unchanged and should continue in this manner until the listing day.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

