Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Here's date, price band, GMP and other details

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO aims to raise over ₹ 25.80 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 30,00,000 shares.

Seed processor and supplier Vishwas Agri Seeds is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO). The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will open for bidding on March 21 and will close on March 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gujarat-based company has set the price band of its upcoming IPO at ₹86 per share. The company aims to raise over ₹25.80 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 30,00,000 shares.

Investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 1600 shares, with the opportunity to bid in multiples of this quantity. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹137,600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 50 percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the other 50 percent of the net offer has been allocated to other investors.

The allotment for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO is likely to be completed by Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Following this, the IPO is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date set for Monday, April 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue. Sunflower Broking assumes the role of the market maker for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO.

The promoters of the company are Ashokbhai Sibabhai Gajera, Bharatbhai Sibabhai Gajera, Dineshbhai Madhabhai Suvagiya & others.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO GMP today The shares of Vishwas Agri Seeds are currently not trading in the grey market premium, which means that the shares of Vishwas Agri Seeds are available at ₹0 premium in the grey market premium, according to investorgain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Established in 2013, Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited operates within the agricultural sector, specializing in the processing and distribution of seeds to farmers through an extensive network. The company offers a diverse range of crop seeds, including Groundnut, Soybean, Wheat, Cumin, Green Gram, and Black Gram.

Additionally, it provides research hybrid seeds for Cotton, Castol, Pearl Millet, and Maize, along with hybrid vegetable seeds such as Chilli, Tomato, Brinjal, Watermelon, Sweet Corn, Cabbage, Onion, Coriander Seeds, Fenugreek, Mustard, Lucern, Carrot, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commercial operations, including the seed processing unit, warehouse, and cold storage facility, are situated in Bavla, Ahmedabad District, Gujarat.

