Vishwas Agri Seeds share price makes a muted debut, stock opens with 1.2% discount at ₹85 apiece on NSE SME
Vishwas Agri Seeds shares debut on NSE SME at ₹85, 1.2% lower than issue price of ₹86. IPO subscription status on day three was 12.21 times.
Vishwas Agri Seeds share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Vishwas Agri Seeds share price opened at ₹85, which is 1.2% lower than the issue price of ₹86. Vishwas Agri Seeds share price touched an intraday high of ₹85.70 and an intraday low of ₹80.75.
