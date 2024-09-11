Vision Infra Equipment Solutions' IPO saw a subscription rate of 68 times and is set for share allotment today. The ₹ 106.21 crore IPO, consisting of 65.16 lakh shares, concluded on September 10, with shares expected to list on NSE SME on September 13.

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO allotment: After a healthy subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions, the focus now is on the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today (Wednesday, September 11).

The ₹106.21 crore SME IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 65.16 lakh shares, opened for subscription on Friday, September 6 and concluded on Tuesday, September 10. The price band of the issue was ₹155 to ₹163 per share.

The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME on Friday, September 13.

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO saw a healthy subscription of about 68 times, receiving bids for nearly 29.5 crore shares against 43.3 lakh shares offered. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed nearly 24 times, with bids for 5.22 crore against 21.6 lakh offered. However, the segment reserved for the non-institutional buyers saw a robust subscription of 180 times, with bids for 16.7 crore shares against 9.3 lakh shares offered.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to purchase additional equipment, meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

How to check Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO share allotment status? Investors who placed their bets on Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO can check the share allotment status online on the issue's registrar's website or on the NSE websites. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for My Mudra Fincorp IPO.

How to check Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Investors can check the Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO allotment status online by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit Link Intime India Private Ltd's website at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to view the IPO registrar's information.

Step 2: Select the IPO from the drop-down menu; the name will be given once the allocation process is finished.

Step 3: You can view the current status by clicking on the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link.

Step 4: Please select either ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5: Please provide the details for the mode selected in Step 2.

Step 6: Click the submit button once you have finished the captcha.

How to check Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO share allotment status on the NSE website? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO GMP today The last GMP (grey market premium) of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO today was +75. This indicates Vision Infra Equipment's share price was trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Based on the upper end of the IPO price range and the current premium in the grey market, Vision Infra Equipment's estimated listing price is predicted to be ₹238 per share, representing a 46.01 per cent increase from the IPO price of ₹163.

