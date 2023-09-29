Vivaa Tradecom IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 43% so far; retail portion booked 81%
Vivaa Tradecom IPO price band is set at ₹51 per share. The IPO issue size is ₹7.99 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 15.66 lakh equity shares. The face value of each share is ₹10 apiece.
Vivaa Tradecom IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd, the readymade garment manufacturer, opened for public subscription today, September 27. Vivaa Tradecom IPO is an SME IPO and will close on October 4.
