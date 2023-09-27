Vivaa Tradecom IPO: Price band, GMP, subscription status, other key details as SME issue opens
Vivaa Tradecom IPO issue size is ₹7.99 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 15.66 lakh equity shares. The face value of each share is ₹10 apiece.
Vivaa Tradecom IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of readymade garment manufacturer Vivaa Tradecom Ltd opened for public subscription today, September 27. Vivaa Tradecom IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue of ₹7.99 crore.
