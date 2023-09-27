Vivaa Tradecom IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of readymade garment manufacturer Vivaa Tradecom Ltd opened for public subscription today, September 27. Vivaa Tradecom IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue of ₹7.99 crore.

Vivaa Tradecom is a manufacturer and trader of clothes and garments. The company's product list includes Denim Fabric, readymade garments such as Denim and Cotton Jeans for Men and women.

The company also undertakes the Cotton Printing Job work and trades in Printed Cotton Fabric.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO will remain open till October 4.

Also Read: WAPCOS IPO: Days after filing DRHP, state-owned firm scraps its public issue plan

Let us take a look at Vivaa Tradecom IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details:

Vivaa Tradecom IPO: Key things to know

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Dates: Vivaa Tradecom IPO opened for subscription on September 27 and will close on October 4. The company is likely to fix the IPO share allotment on October 9 and initiate refunds on October 10, while credit the shares to allottees on October 11.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Price Band: Vivaa Tradecom IPO price band is set at ₹51 per share.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Details: Vivaa Tradecom IPO issue size is ₹7.99 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 15.66 lakh equity shares. The face value of each share is ₹10 apiece.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Listing: Vivaa Tradecom shares are proposed to be listed on BSE SME on October 12, 2023.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹102,000.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Reservation: The company has reserved 7.42 lakh shares or 47.38% of the total shares for retail investors while another 47.38% shares are reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) in the IPO.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Lead Manager, Registrar: Interactive Financial Services is the lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Objectives: The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Also Read: Kontor Space IPO: GMP, review, subscription status on day 1, other key details

Vivaa Tradecom IPO Subscription Status

Vivaa Tradecom IPO has been subscribed 12% so far on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue has received bids for 1.82 lakh equity shares as against 14.84 lakh shares offered, till 4:10 pm.

The IPO has been booked 22% in the retail category and and 3% in the NII category so far..

Vivaa Tradecom IPO GMP Today

Vivaa Tradecom IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Vivaa Tradecom shares are trading at their issue price of ₹51 apiece without any premium or discount, in the grey market.

Also Read: NewJaisa Technologies IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status, other key details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!