Vivid Electromech IPO Day 1: Issue booked 38% so far; check GMP, issue details

The Vivid Electromech IPO started on Wednesday, March 25 and is set to end on Monday, March 30. Vivid Electromech IPO price band has been established at ₹528 to ₹555 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 240 equity shares, with additional shares to be bid in multiples of 240.

Vivid Electromech specializes in the production of Low-Voltage (LV) and Medium-Voltage (MV) electrical panels and automation systems.

The firm is involved in panel production and system integration, providing electrical and automation solutions that encompass engineering, design, fabrication, assembly, testing, and commissioning of control and automation systems.

Their offerings are designed for use in power distribution, load management, process control, and industrial automation across various sectors.

The company produces a variety of LV electrical panels, which include Power Control Centre (PCC) Panels, Intelligent Motor Control Centre (IMCC) Panels, Soft Starter Panels, Drawout Motor Control Centre (MCC) Panels, DG Synchronisation Panels, Power Distribution Boards and Units, as well as Outdoor Panels.

As of September 30, 2025, the company's net profit was recorded at ₹9.44 crore. This was a decline from ₹20.24 crore on March 31, 2025, and ₹42.8 crore on March 31, 2024.

The company's total revenue as of September 30, 2025, reached ₹69.36 crore. In comparison, it was ₹155.29 crore on March 31, 2025, and ₹88.90 crore on March 31, 2024.

Vivid Electromech IPO GMP today Vivid Electromech IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹555 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Vivid Electromech IPO subscription status Vivid Electromech IPO subscription status is 38% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 1%, and NII portion is booked 17%. The QIB segment is booked 1.20x.

The company has received bids for 6,01,920 shares against 15,64,320 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 15:35 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Vivid Electromech IPO details The IPO consists of a fresh issue totaling ₹104.56 crores, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) amounting to ₹25.97 crores.

The sellers are the promoters, Sameer Vishvanath Attavar and Meeta Sameer Attavar.

The funds will be allocated as follows: ₹43.84 crore for capital expenditure needed to establish a new manufacturing facility, ₹9.3 crore for repaying certain loans taken by the company, and ₹25 crore to address working capital needs.

Hem Securities serves as the Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM), and the registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.