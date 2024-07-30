VL Infraprojects share price makes stellar debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹79.80 apiece on NSE SME

  • VL Infraprojects shares were listed at 79.80 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of 42.00 per share.

Ankit Gohel
Published30 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM IST
VL Infraprojects share price makes stellar debut, lists with 90% premium at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.80 apiece on NSE SME
VL Infraprojects share price makes stellar debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹79.80 apiece on NSE SME

VL Infraprojects share price made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market on Tuesday as the stock was listed with a hefty premium. VL Infraprojects shares were listed at 79.80 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of 42.00 per share.

VL Infraprojects IPO listing was in-line with street estimates. VL Infraprojects IPO GMP today indicated a listing with more than 140% premium. However, as NSE has imposed a price control cap of 90% on the SME IPO issue price during the pre-opening session, VL Infraprojects IPO listing was at 90% premium.

The initial public offering (IPO) of VL Infraprojects opened for subscription on July 23 and closed on July 25. The IPO allotment was finalized on July 26 and the IPO listing date is today, July 30. VL Infraprojects IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company are listed on NSE Emerge platform.

Also Read | Akums Drugs raises ₹828.78 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

VL Infraprojects IPO price band was set at 39 to 42 per share. The company raised 18.52 crore from the book-built issue that was entirely a fresh issue of 44.1 lakh equity shares.

The company proposes to use the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

VL Infraprojects IPO received strong demand from investors across categories during its bidding period. The IPO was subscribed 636.17 times in total as the issue received bids for 185.88 crore equity shares as compared to 29.22 lakh shares on the offer.

Also Read | SEBI returns over 10 IPO papers citing lack of due disclosures

The IPO was subscribed 844.22 times in the retail category, 203.73 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 726.56 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the VL Infraprojects IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

VL Infraprojects is a civil infrastructure company that offers planning, construction, and commissioning of various government projects, especially in water infrastructure and irrigation.

Read all IPO news here

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOVL Infraprojects share price makes stellar debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹79.80 apiece on NSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

320.60
10:03 AM | 30 JUL 2024
-0.75 (-0.23%)

Indian Oil Corporation

185.10
10:03 AM | 30 JUL 2024
4.9 (2.72%)

NTPC

408.00
10:02 AM | 30 JUL 2024
14.15 (3.59%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

355.05
10:03 AM | 30 JUL 2024
12.65 (3.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

113.12
09:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
8.08 (7.69%)

Jindal Saw

646.20
09:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
43.75 (7.26%)

Colgate Palmolive India

3,385.05
09:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
175.9 (5.48%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

192.30
09:54 AM | 30 JUL 2024
9.4 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue