VLCC Health Care files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

VLCC Health Care files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 01:51 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Proceeds worth 83.24 crore, from the issue, will be used to set up VLCC Wellness clinics in India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, VLCC Institutes in India and refurbishment of certain existing VLCC Wellness clinics in India and the GCC region

MUMBAI: VLCC Health Care Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue equity shares worth Rs300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.92 million shares by promoters and shareholders.

The OFS will see sale of up to 1.88 mln shares by Mukesh Luthra, up to 1.90 mln by OIH Mauritius, and up to 5.14 mln shares by Leon International.

ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the issue worth 83.24 crore will be used to set up VLCC Wellness clinics in India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, VLCC Institutes in India and refurbishment of certain existing VLCC Wellness clinics in India and GCC region.

“We believe that the said investment will enable us to earn increasing revenues on a consolidated basis, progressively scale our business, compete effectively, increase our visibility and expand our existing consumer base," the company said in its its draft papers.

Repayment of debt worth 66 crore will be used from proceeds; 30.80 crore will be used for investment in brand development and 40 crore for investment in digital and information technology infrastructure.

It is one of the largest players in the wellness & beauty services industry in India, with the widest footprint of company-operated clinics. As of March 2021, it had customers across 310 locations in 143 cities in 12 countries in South Asia, South East Asia, the GCC region, and East Africa.

In FY21, total income stood at Rs565.24 crore against Rs775.02 crore a year ago. Net profit was at Rs6.24 crore versus a loss of Rs15.31 crore last year.

