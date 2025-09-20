VMS TMT IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

VMS TMT IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd received strong demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards VMS TMT IPO allotment date, which can be announced soon. Due to the weekend holidays, VMS TMT IPO allotment can be finalised on Monday.

Advertisement

The mainboard IPO was open from September 17 to 19, and VMS TMT IPO allotment date is likely September 22, while the IPO listing date is September 24. VMS TMT shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise VMS TMT IPO allotment status soon. After the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 23, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Also Read | Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date likely today. Steps to check status online

Investors can check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is VMS TMT IPO registrar.

Advertisement

To check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online, investors can follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘VMS TMT Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your VMS TMT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Advertisement

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘VMS TMT Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your VMS TMT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘VMS TMT Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your VMS TMT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

VMS TMT IPO GMP Today VMS TMT shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, VMS TMT IPO GMP today is ₹11 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, VMS TMT shares are trading higher by ₹11 apiece than their issue price.

VMS TMT IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹110 apiece, which is at a premium of 11.11% to the issue price of ₹99 per share.

VMS TMT IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, September 17 to Friday, September 19. VMS TMT IPO allotment date is likely September 22, and the IPO listing date is September 24. VMS TMT shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

VMS TMT IPO price band was set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹148.50 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares.

NSE data showed that the VMS TMT IPO was subscribed to 102.26 times in total. The Retail Investors category was booked 47.88 times, and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 227.09 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 120.80 subscriptions.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is VMS TMT IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.