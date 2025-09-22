VMS TMT IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

VMS TMT IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd was subscribed by a massive 102 times. Investors now await VMS TMT IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open from September 17 to September 19, and VMS TMT IPO allotment date is likely 22 September 2025, while the IPO listing date is September 24. The equity shares of VMS TMT will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

VMS TMT IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders likely on September 23.

Investors can check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE, NSE, and the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is VMS TMT IPO registrar.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online:

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘VMS TMT Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your VMS TMT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘VMS TMT Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your VMS TMT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘VMS TMT Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your VMS TMT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

VMS TMT IPO GMP Today VMS TMT shares are witnessing a decent trend in the unlisted market with a higher grey market premium (GMP). VMS TMT IPO GMP today is ₹13 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the unlisted market, VMS TMT shares are trading higher by ₹13 apiece than their issue price.

VMS TMT IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹112 apiece, which is at a premium of over 13% to the issue price of ₹99 per share.

VMS TMT IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, September 17 to Friday, September 19. VMS TMT IPO allotment date is likely today, September 22, and the IPO listing date is September 24. VMS TMT shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹148.50 crore from the public issue at the upper-end of the price band of ₹94 to ₹99 per share. VMS TMT IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares.

VMS TMT IPO has been subscribed 102.26 times in total, BSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 47.88 times and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 227.09 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 120.80 times subscription.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is VMS TMT IPO registrar.