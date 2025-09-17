VMS TMT IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

VMS TMT IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of VMS TMT Limited has hit the Indian primary market today, and the VMS TMT IPO subscription will remain open until 19 September 2025. This means the VMS TMT IPO date is Wednesday to Friday. The company has fixed the VMS TMT IPO price band at ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹148.50 crore from its initial offer by issuing fresh shares.

Meanwhile, VMS TMT's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today, which is ₹3 higher than yesterday's premium of ₹21. This means VMS TMT IPO GMP today is ₹24, which signals around a 25% listing gain for potential investors. Market observers said VMS TMT IPO GMP has surged from ₹10 to ₹24 in the last five days. This suggests a substantial listing gain for the Indian primary market investor applying for the VMS TMT IPO.

VMS TMT IPO subscription status Bidding for the public issue will begin at 10:00 AM today. During the VMS TMT IPO date, bidders can apply for the public offer from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

VMS TMT IPO details 1] VMS TMT IPO GMP today: Market observers say the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today.

2] VMS TMT IPO price: The company's declared price band for this public issue is ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share.

3] VMS TMT IPO date: The book build issue opened on 17 September 2025 and will remain open until 19 September 2025.

4] VMS TMT IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹148.50 crore from its initial offer by issuing fresh shares.

5] VMS TMT IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 150 company shares.

6] VMS TMT IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 20 September 2025. However, if there is a delay due to Saturday, the allocation can be finalised on 22 September 2025.

7] VMS TMT IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] VMS TMT IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 24 September 2025.

9] VMS TMT IPO lead manager: Arihant Capital Markets has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

VMS TMT IPO: Apply or not? Advising investors to apply for the long-term, Master Capital Services said, "VMS TMT Ltd is well-positioned to capture the expected growth and is integrating renewable energy initiatives for cost optimisation and sustainability. The company has also consistently explored opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and expand its operations. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity."

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "VMS TMT deals in the metal sector, which is highly bullish due to the rising metal prices in the global markets. The company has offered its public issue at a discounted price, and hence, the valuation also provides a breathing space for a primary market investor. Looking at the secondary market mood, we expect a positive debut of VMS TMT shares, and one can apply for the public issue depending upon their perspective."