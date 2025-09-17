VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens; GMP, subscription status, price band, key details. Apply or not?

VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd opens for subscription today, 17 September 2025, and will close on Friday, 19 September 2025.
VMS TMT IPO price band is set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹148.50 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares. VMS TMT IPO lot size is 150 shares.
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is VMS TMT IPO registrar.
VMS TMT shares are showing a strong trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Market experts said VMS TMT IPO GMP today is ₹23 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, VMS TMT shares are commanding a premium of 23.23% to the issue price of ₹99 per share.
VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE: VMS TMT IPO has been subscribed 25% so far in total till 10:15 AM on the first day. The Retail Investors category has been booked 27% and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment has been subscribed 36%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to put bids so far.
VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE: VMS TMT IPO price band is set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share. VMS TMT IPO lot size is 150 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,850.
VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE: VMS TMT IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, September 17, and will close on Friday, September 19. VMS TMT IPO allotment date will likely be September 22, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 24. VMS TMT shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
