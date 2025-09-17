VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens; GMP, subscription status, price band, key details. Apply or not?

VMS TMT IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd opens for subscription today, 17 September 2025, and will close on Friday, 19 September 2025.

VMS TMT IPO price band is set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹148.50 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares. VMS TMT IPO lot size is 150 shares.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is VMS TMT IPO registrar.

VMS TMT IPO GMP Today

VMS TMT shares are showing a strong trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Market experts said VMS TMT IPO GMP today is ₹23 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, VMS TMT shares are commanding a premium of 23.23% to the issue price of ₹99 per share.

Stay tuned to our VMS TMT IPO Live Blog for the latest updates.