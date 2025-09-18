VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue subscribed 8.4x on first day — GMP signals 22% listing pop. Time to apply?

VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of VMS TMT is witnessing healthy demand for its share sale. The public offer entered its second day of bidding today. The VMS TMT IPO was fully booked on the first day of bidding.

According to BSE data, VMS TMT IPO received bids for 10,33,32,600 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, taking the overall IPO subscription to 8.40 times at the end of the first day.

VMS TMT, a manufacturer of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars, is looking to raise ₹148.50 crore through a fresh issue of 1.5 crore equity shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 150 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,850 based on the upper price band of the issue.

VMS TMT IPO GMP

VMS TMT IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was ₹22. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, VMS TMT IPO listing price could be ₹121, a premium of 22.22% over the issue price.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on VMS TMT IPO