VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue subscribed 10.4x so far — GMP signals 22% listing pop. Time to apply?

VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: VMS TMT IPO enters its second day of bidding today amid a strong demand for the issue on the first day and healthy grey market trends. Investors have till Friday to apply for the mainboard IPO.

Saloni Goel
Updated18 Sep 2025, 10:27:49 AM IST
VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: VMS TMT is looking to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>148.50 crore through a fresh issue of 1.5 crore equity shares.
VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of VMS TMT is witnessing healthy demand for its share sale. The public offer entered its second day of bidding today. The VMS TMT IPO was fully booked on the first day of bidding.

According to BSE data, VMS TMT IPO received bids for 10,33,32,600 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, taking the overall IPO subscription to 8.40 times at the end of the first day.

VMS TMT, a manufacturer of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars, is looking to raise 148.50 crore through a fresh issue of 1.5 crore equity shares.

The IPO price band has been set at 94 to 99 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 150 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is 14,850 based on the upper price band of the issue.

VMS TMT IPO GMP

VMS TMT IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was 22. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, VMS TMT IPO listing price could be 121, a premium of 22.22% over the issue price.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on VMS TMT IPO

Follow updates here:
18 Sep 2025, 10:23:03 AM IST

VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked over 10x so far

VMS TMT IPO was subscribed over 10 times so far on the second day of the issue. Here's how different quotas were booked:

QIB: 7.18

NII: 17.14

Retail: 8.53

Overall: 10.43

18 Sep 2025, 10:04:04 AM IST

VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: Anchor book details

VMS TMT Limited garnered 26.73 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 27,00,000 equity shares at 99 per share to anchor investors.

Institutions who participated in the anchor were Saint Capital Fund, Maybank Securities Pte, Astorne Capital VCC - Arven, Chanakya Opportunities Fund I, Vbcube Ventures Fund.

18 Sep 2025, 09:43:39 AM IST

VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue ends first day with a solid 8.40 times bids

According to BSE data, VMS TMT IPO received bids for 10,33,32,600 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, taking the overall IPO subscription to 8.40 times at the end of the first day.

The retail portion was booked 6.56 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 13.78 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment garnered 7.09 times bids.

18 Sep 2025, 09:28:34 AM IST

VMS TMT IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP holds steady, signals 22% listing pop

VMS TMT IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was 22. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, VMS TMT IPO listing price could be 121, a premium of 22.22% over the issue price.

